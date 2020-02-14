Deputies searching for Metro PCS attempted burglary suspects in Tampa

Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies are searching for two men who busted a hole into a wall of a Metro PCS store in an attempt to burglarize the business.

Deputies say around 5 a.m. on Thursday, they were alerted to a burglary alarm going off at the Metro PCS located at 4309 Gunn Highway.

When they arrived, deputies found a large hole in the back of the business but no suspects were at the scene.

Surveillance video caught the two suspects approaching the business on foot at the time of the incident. The same suspects were seen leaving on foot towards Hubert Avenue shortly before deputies arrived, according to HCSO.

The suspects are believed to have created the hole in the business with a sledgehammer.

Deputies say the two men fled the scene before getting away with any merchandise. 

One of the suspects is described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and has a medium build. He has short dark hair and was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve Buccaneers shirt, a red bandana around his neck, blue jeans and dark shoes.

The other suspect is described as a black or dark-skinned Hispanic male. He was last seen wearing a red Buccaneers hat, a red short-sleeve shirt with a long-sleeve white shirt underneath, gray sweatpants, red shoes and gloves. 

If you recognize either of the suspects or have any information on this case, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

