Deputies searching for men who tied up woman, stole jewelry from home in Hillsborough Co.

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images: Generic picture of man wearing gloves holding jewels

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies are searching for three men who broke into a woman’s home, tied her up and stole jewelry.

Deputies say the incident happened on Tuesday just before 11:30 p.m. Three unknown suspects wearing masks and gloves entered into the home on the 400 block of Hampshire Road near Devonshire Road in Tampa.

One of the suspects was armed with a rifle and another had a black handgun.

According to deputies, once the suspects were inside the home, they tied up the female resident with a zip tie and placed a shirt over her face. The suspects took jewelry from the home and then fled in an unknown direction.

Deputies say one of the suspects is described as being approximately 5 foot 2 inches with a thin build. He wore a gray mask and gray gloves and had the rifle.

The second suspect is described as approximately 5 foot 7 inches with a medium build. He wore a gray mask.

The third suspect is described as approximately 270 pounds, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall with a large build. He wore a black mask and had a small pistol.

If you have any details about this case, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar