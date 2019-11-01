Deputies searching for men who tied up woman, stole jewelry from home in Hillsborough Co.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies are searching for three men who broke into a woman’s home, tied her up and stole jewelry.

Deputies say the incident happened on Tuesday just before 11:30 p.m. Three unknown suspects wearing masks and gloves entered into the home on the 400 block of Hampshire Road near Devonshire Road in Tampa.

One of the suspects was armed with a rifle and another had a black handgun.

According to deputies, once the suspects were inside the home, they tied up the female resident with a zip tie and placed a shirt over her face. The suspects took jewelry from the home and then fled in an unknown direction.

Deputies say one of the suspects is described as being approximately 5 foot 2 inches with a thin build. He wore a gray mask and gray gloves and had the rifle.

The second suspect is described as approximately 5 foot 7 inches with a medium build. He wore a gray mask.

The third suspect is described as approximately 270 pounds, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall with a large build. He wore a black mask and had a small pistol.

If you have any details about this case, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

LATEST STORIES: