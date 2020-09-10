Deputies searching for men who robbed elderly man at gunpoint in Sun City Center home

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. (WFLA) – On Sept. 3 a car pulls up outside of a home on Club Manor Drive in Sun City Center. Two men get out of the car, take a look inside of the window of a home and then walk in an unlocked door.

The men are wearing masks and they proceed to rob and terrorize a victim inside the house.

“You see two unidentified men, entering someone’s home, just walking through the door like they live there,” said Crystal Clark with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Clark says it appears the thieves even knew what they were looking for.

“They steal his cell phone, his wallet, they are looking for any medications he has,” said Clark.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has released a security camera from the home with the hope that someone will be able to identify the thieves.

“This video is terrifying, you see this person sitting there in fear for his life, as two people are just digging through everything he owns looking for what they can steal,” said Clark.

The Sun City Center street is normally quiet, but this crime has put people who live there on high alert.

“We’ve got so many people working around here, between the yard men and the workers and such,” said Catherine Owings who knows the victim. “He was set up. It was a setup, they knew he was just paid. The gentleman walks around everywhere and they knew his house wasn’t locked,” said Owings.

She says since the robbery, she has been uneasy in the neighborhood.

“You just have this very scary feeling and for them to put a gun to his head, that’s what everybody is afraid of. This is a 55 and older community and people are just afraid,” said Owings.

Bank statements show the victim’s credit cards were used in the early hours Friday at a Racetrac on College Avenue in Ruskin and at a Pilot gas station in Ellenton. Both transactions were declined.

Anyone with information about the men are being asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.