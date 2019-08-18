Deputies searching for man accused of stealing air compressor, chainsaw

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a man who stole an air compressor and chainsaw in front of a home.
Deputies say it happened Saturday near East Morgan Street and North Oakwood Avenue.
Deputies describe the man in his late 40s to early 50s, with a spiderweb tattoo on his left elbow and possibly a Chevy emblem tattoo on his left bicep.
The man was last seen driving in a red pickup truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).