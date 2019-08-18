Live Now
Deputies searching for man accused of stealing air compressor, chainsaw

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a man who stole an air compressor and chainsaw in front of a home.

Deputies say it happened Saturday near East Morgan Street and North Oakwood Avenue.

Deputies describe the man in his late 40s to early 50s, with a spiderweb tattoo on his left elbow and possibly a Chevy emblem tattoo on his left bicep.

The man was last seen driving in a red pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at ‪1-800-873-TIPS‬ (8477).

