Deputies searching for ‘irate’ customer who threw display case at Citgo cashier

SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillborough County deputies are searching for a female customer who allegedly struck a gas station cashier with a plastic cigarette display case.

The sheriff’s office said an argument between the store clerk and customer started around 9:30 a.m. Sunday at the Citgo gas station at 12020 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. E.

The clerk told deputies the woman came into the store and stood near the checkout counter for about 15 minutes without making a purchase. When the clerk asked the woman to make a purchase or step outside, the woman became “irate.”

An argument between the two escalated when the woman picked up a plastic cigarette display case and threw it at the clerk, the sheriff’s office said. Before exiting the store, the woman allegedly knocked over the scratch-off lottery ticket display.

The woman is described to be between 20-29 years old and approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red coat with white letters, black jeans, black boots, and a blue purse.

Anyone with information on the individual is urged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

