Deputies searching for information on man’s death in Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the events that led up to a man’s death in Tampa.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a report of a man collapsed on a roadway Sunday near 50th Street South and the 4000 block of Bristol Bay Way.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and HCSO deputies responded and found a conscious 43-year-old man with severe injuries, according to HCSO. The man was taken to Tampa General Hospital where he later died.

“Our detectives are currently reviewing surveillance footage and speaking to witnesses to determine the cause of this fatal injury,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We are asking anyone who may have seen this man between 2:50 p.m and 3:10 p.m. on 50th Street South to please come forward.”

If you have any information on this incident, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.