Deputies searching for car theft suspects in Fishhawk

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies are currently searching for suspects wanted in multiple car thefts in the Fishhawk area.

Deputies say between 9 p.m. Nov. 13 and 5:30 a.m. Nov. 14, at least three people broke into cars, taking credit cards and other personal items before fleeing the area. The suspects fled in a stolen 2013 maroon Ford Edge with the Florida tag 060YRG.

According to deputies, two of the suspects also used victims’ credit cards at the Bloomingdale and Gibsonton Walmart locations.

A white male and white female suspect left the Bloomingdale Walmart in a black, two-door Infiniti G35 with large silver wheels.

If you recognize the two suspects or have any information regarding the crimes, please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss