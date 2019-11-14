Deputies searching for car theft suspects in Fishhawk

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies are currently searching for suspects wanted in multiple car thefts in the Fishhawk area.

Deputies say between 9 p.m. Nov. 13 and 5:30 a.m. Nov. 14, at least three people broke into cars, taking credit cards and other personal items before fleeing the area. The suspects fled in a stolen 2013 maroon Ford Edge with the Florida tag 060YRG.





According to deputies, two of the suspects also used victims’ credit cards at the Bloomingdale and Gibsonton Walmart locations.

A white male and white female suspect left the Bloomingdale Walmart in a black, two-door Infiniti G35 with large silver wheels.

If you recognize the two suspects or have any information regarding the crimes, please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

