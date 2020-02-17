Deputies searching for 2 Ulta Beauty thieves

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are searching for two Ulta Beauty thieves in Tampa.
According to Hillsborough County deputies, on Jan. 9 two women took roughly $2,500 worth of merchandise off the shelves at the Ulta Beauty store located at 15732 N. Dale Mabry Highway.
Deputies say they hid the products in a black purse and then walked out of the store without attempting to pay for the items.
If you have any information on who these suspects are, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.
