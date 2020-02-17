Deputies searching for 2 Ulta Beauty thieves

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are searching for two Ulta Beauty thieves in Tampa.

According to Hillsborough County deputies, on Jan. 9 two women took roughly $2,500 worth of merchandise off the shelves at the Ulta Beauty store located at 15732 N. Dale Mabry Highway.

Deputies say they hid the products in a black purse and then walked out of the store without attempting to pay for the items.

If you have any information on who these suspects are, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Two hurt following car explosion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two hurt following car explosion"

Woman in critical condition after hitting guard rail, crashing into canal in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman in critical condition after hitting guard rail, crashing into canal in Tampa"

2 X-treme Air & Home Care technicians arrested for grand theft, exploiting the elderly

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 X-treme Air & Home Care technicians arrested for grand theft, exploiting the elderly"

'Flowers for Phoebe' brings dozens together to honor little girl

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Flowers for Phoebe' brings dozens together to honor little girl"

Evan INTVW Nikki Fried 20200216

Thumbnail for the video titled "Evan INTVW Nikki Fried 20200216"

Tampa PD: Driver runs red light, crashes into ambulance carrying patient, 2 EMTs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa PD: Driver runs red light, crashes into ambulance carrying patient, 2 EMTs"

Man, 27, dies after crashing rental scooter in Treasure Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man, 27, dies after crashing rental scooter in Treasure Island"

Deputies: 20-year-old man drowns after kayak capsizes at Dunedin Causeway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies: 20-year-old man drowns after kayak capsizes at Dunedin Causeway"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm, mostly dry week ahead before a cool down arrives Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm, mostly dry week ahead before a cool down arrives Friday"

Deputies searching for 2 jean thieves in Pasco Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies searching for 2 jean thieves in Pasco Co."

Technology helps long-distance couples on Valentine's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Technology helps long-distance couples on Valentine's Day"

How dirty is your wristwatch?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How dirty is your wristwatch?"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss