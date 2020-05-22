Deputies search for teen after shooting at Riverview Wawa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a teenager who opened fire at a Wawa store in Riverview, wounding two people.

Deputies issued an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Javius Leon Vazquez on Friday.

According to the warrant, Vazquez was involved in a verbal dispute outside of the Wawa store on 11323 Boyette Road. He shot one person in the leg, and a second person was struck by the same bullet, or a fragment of it.

Deputies said witnesses who knew Vazquez personally, identified him as the shooter in a booking photo.

He is now wanted on charges of aggravated assault and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

“No argument should ever be resolved with gunfire,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This teen should be grateful no one was killed due to his senseless actions, but we will ensure he faces consequences for such reckless behavior.”

Authorities are asking anyone with informaiton on Vazquez’s whereabouts to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-2400.

