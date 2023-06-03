TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is believed to be responsible for a murder in Tampa.

Deputies said they responded to a shooting on Nebraska Avenue just after 7 p.m.

A victim with multiple gunshot wounds was found at the scene. First responders took the victim to a hospital, where the victim died.

According to the sheriff’s office, Joel Elkanah Jr., 25, was identified as a suspect for first-degree murder.

(Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

“As our investigation continues, I urge anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to come forward immediately,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “While we believe this to be an isolated incident at this time, Elkanah Jr. is considered armed and dangerous, and we are dedicated to ensuring he is arrested for his crime.”

If you know where he is, call 911.