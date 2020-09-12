Deputies search for missing newborn after mom leaves Tampa hospital with her

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A search is underway for a missing newborn after her mother left a Tampa hospital with her on Thursday, authorities said.

Deputies said the infant, Brinae Sherman, was born at St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital to 20-year-old Kanasia Johnson after Johnson’s parental rights were terminated.

According to deputies, Johnson had failed to inform her case manager that she was pregnant with a child.

Johnson and Sherman haven’t been seen since the left the hospital on Thursday, authorities said.

“We are very concerned for this infant, who is less than a week old, and our child protective investigators want to make contact with her mother as quickly as possible to ensure that this innocent child is safe,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We are asking anyone who locates Johnson to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.”

