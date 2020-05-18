Deputies search for missing Brandon man, 40

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a Brandon man who went missing over the weekend.

Juan Villanueva was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, leaving his home in the area of Kings Avenue and Lumsden Road.

Villanueva, who is described as an Hispanic male, was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a blue shirt and blue denim jeans, deputies said. He is believed to be driving a 2004 two-door, teal BMW with tag number EPTQ05.

Those with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

