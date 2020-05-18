Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Deputies search for missing Brandon man, 40

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a Brandon man who went missing over the weekend.

Juan Villanueva was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, leaving his home in the area of Kings Avenue and Lumsden Road.

Villanueva, who is described as an Hispanic male, was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a blue shirt and blue denim jeans, deputies said. He is believed to be driving a 2004 two-door, teal BMW with tag number EPTQ05.

Those with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss