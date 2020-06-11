Deputies search for missing 13-year-old Westchase boy with intellectual disabilities

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy with mental disabilities who disappeared from his home in Westchase.
Deputies said Cocami Brown, 13, was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday, walking away from his home in the area of Sheldon Road and West Linebaugh Avenue.
Deputies were told Cocami has a diagnosed intellectual disability and has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old.
Cocami is 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 130 pounds. He may be wearing a red shirt with black stripes, blue shorts and black sandals.
“We believe this young man is still in the Tampa Bay area,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “As a parent, I can’t imagine the agony his family is dealing with not knowing where he is right now. Please, if you know where Cocami is, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office immediately so that we can safely bring him home.”
Those with information should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.
