HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are searching for two men believed to be connected to car burglaries at two local gym parking lots.

Deputies said two men burglarized a car in the Crunch Fitness parking lot on West Brandon Boulevard on June 17. Then they tried to use stolen bank cars at a nearby Walmart.

One of the men then burglarized another car in the Esporta Fitness parking lot on East State Road 60 on July 30.

Deputies said the man stole several credit cards and tried to use them to buy gift cards at a nearby Home Depot.

Anyone who has information about the burglaries is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200. You can remain anonymous by calling 800-873-TIPS (8477).