Deputies search for man who stunned, tried to sexually assault woman in Tampa

A composite image of the man believed to be involved in the sexual assault (Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a man who tried to sexually assault a woman in her own apartment Tuesday.

Deputies said that around 7 p.m. Tuesday, the man forced the woman into her apartment on Club Captiva Drive in Tampa.

The man used a stun gun on the victim and tried to take off her pants, but he ran away when she began screaming, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said it not known which direction he ran off.

“The actions of this suspect are disgusting, violent, and dangerous. We commend the bravery of the victim for coming forward and reporting him to law enforcement,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “This is a man that needs to get taken off the streets immediately.”

The assailant is described as being a Spanish-speaking man between the ages of 35 and 45.

Deputies said he has an average build, olive-tone skin, brown eyes, and short black hair that is gray at the front. He also has a 1/2 scar outside his left eye.

The sheriff’s office said the man was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black basketball shorts, and yellow Nike sneakers.



If you know who this man is, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200