HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough deputies are searching for a man accused of robbing a Valrico bank on Friday afternoon.

Deputies said the bank robbery happened at the Regions Bank on Bell Shoals Road around 2:25 p.m.

The suspect passed a note to the teller and implied that he had a gun, deputies said.

The man then fled on foot through the parking lot toward Publix with an undisclosed amount of money, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the bank robbery or suspect is asked to call Hillsborough County deputies at 813-247-8200.