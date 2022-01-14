Deputies search for driver responsible for Dover hit-and-run

DOVER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Dover.

According to the sheriff’s office, a black Ford Mustang convertible struck a pedestrian on Gallagher Road and fled southbound towards Lewis Raulerson Road just after 8 a.m.

The person was transported to a local hospital and later died from their injuries.

Deputies say the vehicle is missing the right-side mirror and may have damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (813) 247-8200.

