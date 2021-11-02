Deputies search for 13-year-old Tampa girl, hasn’t been seen in days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are looking for a missing 13-year-old Tampa girl who has been missing for nearly a week.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Arianna Clampitt left her home on Gibson Avenue last Thursday but has not returned. The sheriff’s office said she is known to spend time around Busch Boulevard and 30th Street.

Arianna is described as being 5’3″ tall and weighing around 120 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.

If you know where she is, call the HCSO at (813) 247-8200.