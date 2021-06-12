Deputies: Reported shooting shuts down part of I-275, spurs manhunt in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A reported shooting shut down parts of I-275 Saturday evening in Tampa, leading deputies to go on a manhunt.

According to a spokesperson with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the southbound lanes of I-275 in between Fletcher Avenue and Fowler Avenue after reports of gunfire.

Deputies say a victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

All lanes of I-275 were reopened just before 11 p.m.

No other information has been released at this time.