TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies have released a description of two people wanted in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Tampa.

Saturday morning, deputies responded to a hit-and-run on Orient Road shortly after midnight. Deputies said a man was hit by a car and an SUV while walking in the middle of the road.

Deputies said the first driver pulled over to help, but the man was hit a second time by an SUV that passed the stopped traffic, which then dragged him across the road. The SUV then left the scene.

At this time, deputies are looking for a male driver and his female passenger.

The driver is described as being a white man with dirty blond hair and a beard. He is believed to be in his 40s.

The passenger is described as a heavy-set white woman with brown hair below her shoulders. She too is believed to be in her 40s.

Both of them were wearing white tank tops at the time. Their vehicle is believed to be an “unidentified silver SUV, possibly early 2000s model Ford Explorer or Mercury Mountaineer.”

If you know anything about this incident, call 813-247-8200.