Deputies: Pedestrian hurt in Apollo Beach crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian suffered injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Apollo Beach, authorities said.
The accident happened at Milestone Drive and Waterset Boulevard Friday morning.
The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is unknown, but officials say they were awake and alert after the crash.
Further information was not immediately available.
