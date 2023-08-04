TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Nobody was injured when a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s cruiser was flipped upside while responding to a call for help.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy and a recruit were traveling Northbound on 301 to assist with a separate call Friday afternoon when they pulled up to a red light on Palm River Road.

“At the light, the deputy looked both ways before deciding it was safe to proceed,” the sheriff’s office said. “During that turn at the traffic light, a grey Honda struck the HCSO vehicle.”

The crash propelled the cruiser onto its side before it came to rest upside down.

“Thankfully, due to our deputies’ commitment to safety and some miraculous luck, everyone emerged from the scene without any injury!” the sheriff’s office added.

“Our deputies face unpredictable challenges daily while always demonstrating remarkable poise and dedication,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “We’re beyond grateful that this incident ended with everyone safe and sound.”