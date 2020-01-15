Deputies: Officer shoots man after deadly rampage in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a motorist has died from the injuries he sustained when he was shot during a violent rampage in Plant City on Tuesday afternoon, and that a police officer shot the suspected gunman.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said multiple people called 911 to report that an armed man was firing shots at motorists and trying to flag down vehicles in the area of Colson Road and Tower Ridge Lane around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies said one person called 911 to report that his family member had been shot while driving his vehicle along Colson Road.

The man was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he later died. His name was not released. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating his death.

Deputies said the suspect, Jeffrey Darnell Thomas, 27, was located in the area of James L. Redman Parkway and shot by a police officer.

“The Plant City officer, carrying a department-issued (gun,) fired at least one round at the suspect, striking him and neutralizing that subject, at this time ending his violent rampage,” Sgt. Al VanDuyne said.

Thomas was rushed to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. His current condition is unknown.

Deputies said Thomas is facing charges of first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at or into an occupied conveyance or vehicle and two counts of attempted armed carjacking.

Officials said more charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Deputies have not identified the officer involved in the shooting but said they were placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol for officer-involved shootings. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.

