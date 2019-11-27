Deputies need help identifying car burglary suspect in Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hillsborough sheriff’s deputies are hoping you can recognize a vehicle burglary suspect.

According to deputies, the crime happened on Nov. 24 at the Walgreens located at 11115 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in Seffner.

Detectives say the woman took a victim’s wallet from their unlocked vehicle and attempted to use them later that morning at the Walgreens located at 11115 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard East in Seffner.

The suspect was unsuccessful in using the cards and was seen being dropped off in a tan/beige Kia Soul which deputies believe could possibly be a Lyft.

The woman is approximately 25-40-years-old, 5 feet 5 inches- 5 feet 7 inches tall, and has black hair, with her ends dyed bright red.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.