Deputies need help identifying bank robbery suspect in Ruskin

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies need your help identifying a bank robbery suspect in Ruskin.

Deputies say the incident happened today around 9:20 a.m. at Fifth Third Bank located at 1020 US Highway 41 N.

According to deputies, a male suspect entered the bank and approached the teller counter. He passed a demand note to the teller and received an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect left the bank in a black or dark blue sedan. The car was seen driving south on US Highway 41 from the bank.

Deputies describe the suspect as a 30- to 40-year-old man who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall to 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 160 to 170 pounds. He also has a goatee.

The suspect was last seen wearing a camouflage baseball hat, camouflage cargo shorts, a white T-shirt.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information on the robbery, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

