Deputies may close part of U.S. 301 in preparation for protests

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers of potential road closures ahead of planned demonstrations in Riverview.

In an effort to keep protesters and drivers safe, deputies may block off a portion of the roadway near the intersection of U.S. 301 and Big Bend Road, and the road could be closed for several hours.

“We are asking drivers to find alternative routes prior to beginning their evening commute and to drive with caution through the area of U.S. 301 and Big Bend Road in anticipation of potential road closures,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We want to create a safe environment for everyone, both protesters and motorists.”

The agency plans to keep the public updated with alerts on its Twitter page.

