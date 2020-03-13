Deputies: Man shot in shoulder after confrontation outside of St. Joseph’s Hospital in Riverview

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies are currently investigating a shooting that took place outside of St. Joseph’s Hospital South in Riverview.

Deputies say there was a confrontation between two men in the parking lot of the hospital, located at 6901 Simmons Loop. One of the men shot the other in the shoulder.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa for medical evaluation, according to deputies. His condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public or employees at the hospital at this time.

