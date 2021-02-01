LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Deputies: Man in custody after allegedly killing 8-year-old boy

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY. Fla. (WFLA) – A man is in custody after being charged with the murder of an 8-year-old boy back in October.

According to deputies on Oct. 22, the child’s mother called 911 asking for help because her son was struggling to breathe and had become unresponsive. 

The child was transported to Brandon Hospital and then airlifted to John’s Hopkins All Children’s Hospital where doctors discovered several large areas of contusions, welts, scarring, and small lacerations on the child’s lower back and rear area. Deputies say the child died a day later.

During interviews, detectives learned the mother’s boyfriend, Tyrone Covington, 40, had abused the child with a belt. Autopsy results concluded the child’s death was caused by blunt trauma and ruled it a homicide.

“This was not merely a form of punishment. The excessive beating this child endured ultimately led to his death,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our hearts ache as we investigate this horrific case of child abuse. While no punishment will ever bring this young child back, we hope a First Degree Murder charge keeps this man where he deserves to be: Jail.”

Covington has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss