Deputies: Man in custody after allegedly killing 8-year-old boy

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY. Fla. (WFLA) – A man is in custody after being charged with the murder of an 8-year-old boy back in October.

According to deputies on Oct. 22, the child’s mother called 911 asking for help because her son was struggling to breathe and had become unresponsive.

The child was transported to Brandon Hospital and then airlifted to John’s Hopkins All Children’s Hospital where doctors discovered several large areas of contusions, welts, scarring, and small lacerations on the child’s lower back and rear area. Deputies say the child died a day later.

During interviews, detectives learned the mother’s boyfriend, Tyrone Covington, 40, had abused the child with a belt. Autopsy results concluded the child’s death was caused by blunt trauma and ruled it a homicide.

“This was not merely a form of punishment. The excessive beating this child endured ultimately led to his death,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our hearts ache as we investigate this horrific case of child abuse. While no punishment will ever bring this young child back, we hope a First Degree Murder charge keeps this man where he deserves to be: Jail.”

Covington has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.