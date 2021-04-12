SWAT team called to Tampa hotel after reports of armed man barricaded in room

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Hillsborough County are investigating reports of a man barricaded inside a Tampa hotel room early Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says a phone call came in around 11:15 Sunday night about a barricaded subject inside a room at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel on Hillsborough Avenue near Sawyer Road. According to the sheriff’s office, the person who called in also mentioned the man had a firearm.

The sheriff’s office SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team are at the hotel responding. Hillsborough Avenue has been shut down from Hanley Road to Sawyer Road.

Several people who are staying at the hotel tell 8 On Your Side they were pulled out of their rooms around 11:30 p.m. Sunday and told to evacuate.

“I am ready to go back in my room, I’m tired and I feel like this taking a long time,” Lisa Reder said. “Some people didn’t have shoes shirts jackets nothing.”

Matthew Sterling is also staying at the hotel. He came to town this weekend to attend WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium.

“I have no clue what to do, I’ll try to speak with officials to see what’s going on and how long they think this might be going on for,” he said.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.