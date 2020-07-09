LIVE NOW /
Deputies: Man arrested for punching security guards at Tampa courthouse

Hillsborough County

(Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man who was not allowed into a Tampa courthouse punched three officers after he was asked to leave, authorities said Wednesday. He was arrested.

Quantez Ray Nathaniel, 25, of Tampa, was charged with three counts of battery on a licensed security officer and booked into the Falkenburg Road Jail Wednesday, according to an arrest report.

Deputies said Nathaniel had entered the secured screening section of the Edgecomb Courthouse, 800 East Twiggs Street around 4:17 p.m. Tuesday. He was told he did not have legitimate business there due to coronavirus restrictions and was ordered to stop and leave the building. He refused, and a security guard was forced to block him at the magnetometer.

Deputies said Nathaniel eventually became violent and punched the security guard before punching two other security officers who tried to restrain him. An HCSO court deputy was on site and helped the officers take Nathaniel into custody.

The sheriff’s office has not provided security video of the incident.

Nathaniel was taken to the Falkenburg Road Jail, where he is being held on a $6,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

