Deputies: Man arrested after waving gun near methadone clinic, thousands of bullets seized

TAMPA (WFLA) – A man with nearly 30 guns has been arrested after deputies say he spent over an hour brandishing a gun while parked outside a methadone clinic on Tuesday.

When Tampa Police Department officers arrived on scene and found Antonio Kujawski, 43, he was sitting in his vehicle with numerous firearms, approximately 800 rounds of ammunition, zip ties, zip tie cutters, a bulletproof vest, a handcuff key and numerous knives

While in custody, Kujawski told a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy that he had numerous firearms at his home in Tampa and at a relative’s home in Gibsonton.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office served two search warrants and found 28 firearms, in addition to thousands of rounds of ammunition.

“I’m extremely grateful for the men and women of the Tampa Police Department and the everyday partnership we share in keeping our community safe. Fortunately, because of our Red Flag Law, a tragedy more than likely has been prevented, and this individual has an opportunity to get the help he needs,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan added,

“It’s important that we took these guns out of the hands of Antonio Kujawski while he gets help. Collaborating with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in any case is essential to helping law enforcement keep our communities safe for all.”

Kujawski was arrested and charged with reckless display of a firearm and carrying a concealed handcuff key. He was taken for a mental health evaluation and later booked at Falkenburg Road Jail.