Deputies: Man arrested after hitting victim with sword in Hillsborough Co.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies are currently investigating a verbal altercation that turned physical Thursday morning.

Deputies say 47-year-old Kurtis Lawson was arrested after he hit an adult victim with a sword. The victim suffered upper body trauma and was taken to Tampa General Hospital.

According to deputies, the victim was last listed in stable condition.

Lawson admitted to the crime and was booked into the Orient Road Jail. He has been charged with aggravated battery great bodily harm and deadly weapon.

Deputies say Lawson was previously arrested for battery (domestic violence) and aggravated assault in 2000 and 1997, respectively.

This is an active investigation. No other information has been released at this time.

