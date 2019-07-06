Deputies looking for woman who stole and cashed $2,500 in checks

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough deputies are hoping you can recognize a woman who has stolen and cashed two checks worth nearly $2,500.

According to deputies, the woman cashed the checks at a Suncoast Credit Union in Seffner and another in Plant City.

She is believed to have broken into cars and stolen the checks.

Deputies say she is also a suspect in similar cases in Levy County and Naples.

If you have seen her or know of any information, please call 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477 for a cash reward.