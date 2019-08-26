Deputies looking for two stolen horses in Hillsborough Co.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a case where two horses were stolen.

Deputies say between Aug. 20 at 4:30 p.m. and Aug. 21 at 10:30 a.m., an unknown suspect or suspects entered a private property on Meadowview Circle North near Sheldon Road.

The suspect(s) attached a horse trailer to an unknown vehicle and loaded two horses into it before driving off.

Deputies describe the trailer as a 1994 Jac Horse Trailer that is blue in color with white stripes along the sides.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

“Storm by me” – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Here are the descriptions for the two horses:

Horse 1: “Diablo Donna”, Thoroughbred, Mare, Bay/Light Brown, 15hh, white star and snip, black stockings and an unknown tattoo number on the upper lip.

Horse 2: “Storm by me”, Thoroughbred, Gelding, Dark Bay/Brown, 15.2 hh, black stockings and a white sock on left rear and an unknown tattoo number on the upper lip

If you have any information or know where the horses may be, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.