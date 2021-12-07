Deputies looking for missing endangered man out of Brandon

Hillsborough County

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are looking for a missing endangered man out of Brandon, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Jason Kauffman, 38, went missing Sunday after being seen at his home on the 17000 block of Sailfish Drive at 10 p.m.

Deputies said the man has “multiple sclerosis, depression, and has difficulty walking.”

Kauffman doesn’t have a car or access to a bank account, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is described as being 5’11” tall, weighing around 180 pounds, and having brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where he is, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

