Deputies looking for John Deere thief in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies need your help finding a suspect who stole two John Deere Gator utility vehicles.

According to deputies, the vehicles were stolen from 6202 Miles Farm Road in Plant City. They say the John Deere’s were stolen between Thursday and Friday.

The serial numbers for the Gator vehicles are W04X2XD010998 and W004X2X103746. Both have custom-built rear metal bumpers.

If you have any tips or know where the Gator vehicles are located, please call 813-247-8200.