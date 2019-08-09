Deputies looking for jewelry store robbery suspects in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough deputies need your help identifying two robbery suspects who are targeting jewelry stores with the same modus operandi.

Deputies say on Tuesday around 9:40 p.m., two men made several attempts to enter the Liry’s Jewelry store, located at 6716 Hanley Road, through the back. One of the suspects stayed behind the business while the other walked out of the security camera’s view. After several unsuccessful attempts, the suspects left the area on foot roughly an hour later.

On Wednesday, the two were at it again. Deputies say the men tried to enter the Cubana Jewelry and Pawn store, located at 7728 W. Hillsborough Ave., through the back. After several failed attempts, they went in and walked through the Express Tax Refund Office, located at 7730 W. Hillsborough Ave., with the intent to break into the jewelry store through a crawl space. Around 1:22 a.m., they gained access through the ceiling of the jewelry store but the alarm activated and the suspects fled the scene.

Suspect one is described as being a black male with a partial beard. He was last seen wearing black shoes, dark sweatpants, sweatshirt and a skull cap.

Suspect two is described as being a black male who was last seen wearing glasses, a du-rag with a face shield, a maroon T-shirt, black watch, dark pants, black shoes and has full sleeve tattoos on both arms.

If you have any information or recognize the suspects, please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-0327.