Deputies looking for jewelry store robbery suspect in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough deputies need your help identifying a robbery suspect who stole more than $100,000 in rings.

Deputies say on Tuesday around 10:40 a.m. a white man wearing a hoodie entered the Zales Jewelry Store at the University Square Mall in Tampa.

He told one employee to lie on the floor while directing the other to fill the bag with jewelry, deputies said.

The man fled the store on foot, exiting the south side of the mall and driving away in an unknown make and model vehicle, possibly a silver sedan. He was last seen driving eastbound on Fowler Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white man approximately 20 to 25 years old, 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 8 inches in height with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, dark gray sweat pants, black and white athletic shoes and a black watch on his left wrist.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.