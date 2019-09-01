Deputies looking for business burglary suspect in Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough deputies are currently searching for a business burglary suspect.

Deputies say on Aug. 18 around 9:58 p.m., a suspect forced his way into the Papa Joe’s Sandwich Shop located at 9520 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in Tampa.

After getting inside, the suspect removed two televisions as well as some food from the restaurant. In the security footage, he can be seen unsuccessfully looking for money through the cash register.

According to deputies, the suspect made several trips in and out of the restaurant to load items into a possibly white, unknown make/model sedan.

The suspect was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants and black shoes.

If you have any information on the burglary or recognize the suspect, please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.