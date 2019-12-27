Deputies looking for bank robbery suspect in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery that happened on Friday morning in Riverview and the suspect is at large.

Deputies say around 9:00 a.m. a man driving a light-colored four-door sedan entered the Center State Bank located at 10101 Bloomingdale Avenue and demanded cash while implying he had a gun.

The suspect then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen in his vehicle traveling east on Bloomingdale Avenue.

The suspect is described as a male with a medium skin tone and thin-medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket, blue jeans, and a baseball hat. The man also appears to have earrings in both of his ears.

If you have information about the identity of this suspect, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.