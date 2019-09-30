Deputies looking for bank robbery suspect in Brandon

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery that happened on Friday morning in Brandon and the suspect is at large.

Deputies say around 9:15 a.m. a masked man jumped over the teller counter at the Railroad Industrial Federal Credit Union located at 1209 Kingsway Road.

Surveillance video showed the suspect pointed a gun at the tellers, forcing them to remove cash from three teller drawers. The suspect jumped back over the counter and exited the bank, fleeing the area on foot.

The suspect was not seen getting into a car, however, shortly after the incident, a small blue car was seen driving erratically southbound on Kingsway Road near the intersection of Kingsway Road and Sadie Street. The car continued to US Highway 60 East in an unknown direction.

It is unknown at this time if the car was related to the suspect or robbery incident.

The suspect is described as a white male with an athletic build, approximately 35 to 45 years old. He has short gray hair and dark facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark blue pants with a white stripe down the legs, black sneakers with a white stripe and white soles, white gloves, dark sunglasses, a black face mask covering his mouth and a black baseball hat with a white brim and white logo on it which is possibly a Florida Marlins logo.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information on the incident, please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.