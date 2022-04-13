TAMPA (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office that is investigating the death of a young mother reported missing in Tampa last month said deputies have found her missing car.

Deputies found Teneisha Griffith’s white 2008 Nissan Altima in Hillsborough County.

Family members reported the 27-year-old mother missing to the Tampa Police Department on Monday, March 21.

Deputies recovered her body near Lacoochee Claysink Rd. & SR 575 area of Lacoochee by the Hernando County line around 1:30 in the afternoon on Thursday, March 24.

Detectives are still waiting to learn the cause of Griffith’s death from the medical examiner, a PCSO spokesperson said.

“Teneisha knows that we love her and we’re all about unity and we’ll keep her spirit alive,” her sister Darcelle said during a sit-down interview with 8 On Your Side. “I’m gonna miss my sister. There’s no other way to describe it, a piece of my heart is gone.”

“Teneisha needs justice and if you’re loyal like Teneisha say something,” Darcelle said.

If you have any information regarding the disappearance or death of Teneisha between March 19-24, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). Online tips can be made at www.crimestopperstb.com.

You may also report tips to PSO online at PascoSheriff.com/tips or by calling the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.