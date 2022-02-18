Deputies keep students, parents safe at Florida State Fair during student day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) Family and student day at the Florida State Fair was packed and breaking records this year.

On a night like this, it’s all about crowd control Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister tells 8 On Your Side when kids see deputies in the crowd, they behave at the fair.

“It always makes them think twice, makes them pause with better behavior and that’s what we want to do,” Sheriff Chronister said.

The sheriff and his team were keeping eyes on kids who were required to be with a parent after dark.

“Our arrests are down, way down. Our ejections are way down. Statistically, we know it works,” Chronister said.

Moms and dads were indeed everywhere Friday night, parent and parent thanking the sheriff.

The sheriff says this program is so successful, that he wants parents to know, their kids are safe out here. He’s going to keep this program in place to make sure fairgoers are safe.

