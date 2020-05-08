Breaking News
Deputies investigating suspicious death in Gibsonton

Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are investigating a “suspicious death” at a home on the 10000 block of Ethel Street in Gibsonton.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said they found a man’s body after responding to the home around 5 p.m. Thursday.

The man suffered upper body trauma and his death was ruled a homicide, according to deputies.

Investigators do not believe this was a random act, and they’re asking anyone with information on this incident to call 813-247-8200.

“No tip is too small to report,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

An investigation is ongoing.

