Deputies investigating shooting involving child in Lithia

LITHIA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Deputies say they are investigating a shooting that appears to involve a child.

The shooting happened Friday evening in the area of Dorman Road and Churchside Drive in Lithia.

According to Public Information Officer Crystal Clark, the shooting “at this time appears to involve a juvenile victim.”

Deputies are calling it an active investigation. There is no information available yet on what led up to the shooting or how serious the injuries are.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

