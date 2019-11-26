Deputies investigating shooting at Town ‘N Country apartment complex

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting Monday night in a Town ‘N Country apartment complex.
News Channel 8 a warrant had been issued for a person’s arrest when shots were fired at deputies around 5:30 p.m.
Deputies, aviation and SWAT are on the scene. At this time, there are no reported injuries.
This is an active investigation. Stick with WFLA for updates.
