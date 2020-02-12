Deputies investigating report of gunshot at Barrington Middle School

LITHIA, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are investigating a report of a gunshot at a middle school in Lithia.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in Wednesday afternoon about “the sound of a gunshot” at Barrington Middle School.

Deputies say there are no reported injuries and no gun has been found.

District officials say the school was on lockdown but is now on a lockout. Stowers Elementary, which is right next door, is also on lockout. A lockout is when the outside of the building is secured and everyone is brought inside for safety.

Schools on lockout

Parents are staging at a nearby Publix. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is on his way to the school.

I am enroute to @HillsboroughSch Barrington Middle School, we are investigating what initially came in as the sound of a gun shot. There are no reported injuries at this time and no gun has been located. Parents are staging at a nearby Publix. The investigation is ongoing. — Chad Chronister (@ChadChronister) February 12, 2020

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

