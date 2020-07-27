Homicide investigation underway on Clement Pride Boulevard in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are investigating a homicide in Riverview this morning.
Deputies responded to the area of Clement Pride Boulevard and Acacia Grove Lane and found two victims, one of which was pronounced dead at the scene.
News Channel 8 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
