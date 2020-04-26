Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Tampa

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies are currently investigating a fatal shooting in Tampa.

Deputies say the shooting happened on Sycamore Lane, which is near E. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and I-75.

According to deputies, the victim had a gunshot wound to his upper body and was dead when deputies arrived on the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.

