TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies are currently investigating a fatal shooting in Tampa.
Deputies say the shooting happened on Sycamore Lane, which is near E. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and I-75.
According to deputies, the victim had a gunshot wound to his upper body and was dead when deputies arrived on the scene.
No other information has been released at this time.
Please check back for the latest updates on this story.
LATEST STORIES:
- Crash with serious injuries closes all lanes of Court Street in Clearwater
- Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Tampa
- Viral video shows large house party in Chicago amid coronavirus pandemic
- WATCH: Massive alligator removed from family’s back porch
- Brad Pitt appears on SNL to portray Dr. Fauci