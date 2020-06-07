Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Brandon

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New_BREAKING_NEWS_Graphic_87959

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Brandon.

Deputies say the shooting happened on the 4000 block of Forecast Drive.

One person died and another was taken to a local hospital, according to HCSO.

No other information has been released at this time.

Please check back for the latest updates.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss