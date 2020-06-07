Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Brandon

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Brandon.
Deputies say the shooting happened on the 4000 block of Forecast Drive.
One person died and another was taken to a local hospital, according to HCSO.
No other information has been released at this time.
Please check back for the latest updates.
